Cast and Creatives Set For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at the Old Globe

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe’s Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) directs a cast of 22. This uproarious comedy will conclude the Globe’s 2025 Summer Shakespeare Festival. The Comedy of Errors plays under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Performances begin July 27 and run through August 24, 2025, with the opening on Saturday, August 2.

Merriment and mayhem come to life in the Bard’s hilarious and fun-filled play, The Comedy of Errors, last produced at The Old Globe in 2015. Immediately after arriving in a new town, a young man and his sidekick are mistaken for their own long-lost twins, and everyone’s lives are turned upside down as mistaken identities, confused lovers, and all kinds of shenanigans ensue. Vásquez makes his triumphant return to the Summer Shakespeare Festival after directing 2023’s knockout comic hit The Merry Wives of Windsor.

“The Globe’s season of laughter continues with Shakespeare’s great masterpiece of mistaken identity, The Comedy of Errors,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The play just delivers. The story is a brilliantly constructed, the language accessible and energetic, and its characters make up a gallery of knuckleheads that sweep audiences on a journey of fun. San Diego’s own James Vásquez sets the play in a fantasy world of 1990s hijinks, injecting jolts of energy and invention into Shakespeare’s vivid world. You won’t want to miss this hilarious night of fun under the stars.”

The cast for The Comedy of Errors includes, in alphabetical order, Will Blum (Broadway’s Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon) as Dromio of Syracuse, Gina Daniels (Broadway’s Network, All the Way) as Lady Abbess, Joshua Echebiri (The Old Globe’s King James, Theatre for a New Audience’s The Swamp Dwellers) as Antipholus of Ephesus, Brandon Micheal Hall (Broadway’s Trouble in Mind, Pasadena Playhouse’s Top Dog/Underdog) as Antipholus of Syracuse, Kevin Orton (Broadway’s Amadeus, New York Classical Theatre’s Measure for Measure) as Egeon, Daniel Petzold (The Old Globe’s Appropriate, Love’s Labor’s Lost) as Dromio of Ephesus, Sarah Stiles (The Old Globe’s Appropriate, Broadway’s Tootsie – Tony Award-nomination) as Adriana, and Heather Velazquez (The Old Globe’s American Mariachi, LCT’s Pipeline) as Luciana.

The cast also includes students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Danny Adams as Angelo, u/s Dromio of Syracuse; Kevin Alicea-Minor as Duke, u/s Antipholus of Syracuse; Lance D. Bush as Jailer, u/s Antipholus of Ephesus, Officer; Trevor Butler as Ensemble, u/s Balthasar/Angelo/Second Merchant; Madi Goff as First Merchant; Chris Hathaway as Pinch; Stephanie Hinck as Ensemble, u/s Courtesan/First Merchant; Conner Keef as Ensemble, u/s Egeon/Pinch; Susane Lee as Messenger; Erick Lindsey as Balthasar, u/s Duke; Angelynne “Ajay” Pawaan as Ensemble, u/s Luciana; Akoni Steinmann as Second Merchant, u/s Driomio of Ephesus; Lisa VillaMil as Courtesan, u/s Adriana; and Shayln Welch as Officer, u/s Lady Abbess “Emilia” Jailer.

In addition to James Vásquez, the creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design); Amanda Vander Byl (Costume Design); Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Design); Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design); Nathan C. Crocker (Voice and Dialect), Alaine Alldaffer, CSA, Lisa Donadio (Casting); and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).

Bios and photos of all participants can be found at TheOldGlobe.org/Press-Room.

The Comedy of Errors, which concludes the Globe’s 2025 Shakespeare Festival, will play in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the four-week limited engagement run July 27 – August 24, 2025, with the official press opening Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at the Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $31. Visit TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.

The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, at 7 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of The Comedy of Errors from selected artistic company members. LGBTQIA+ Theatre Night is on Friday, August 1, at 7 p.m. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, August 5; Wednesday, August 13; and Wednesday, August 20. Open Caption Performance is scheduled on Sunday, August 17, at 8 p.m.

The Comedy of Errors is supported by Lead Production Sponsors The Karen and Donald Cohn Fund for Emerging Artists, Ann Davies, Hal and Pam Fuson, Gillian and Tony Thornley, and The Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund, Major Production Sponsor Diane Berol, in memory of John A. Berol, Production Sponsors Eleanor and Ric Charlton, and Artist Sponsors Deborah A. Hawkins, in memory of David A. Hawkins (for Costume Designer Amanda Vander Byl) and Sonia Israel, in memory of Andy Israel (for director James Vásquez). Additional financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 90th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community by creating theatre that lives beyond the stage. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages. The company’s Summer Shakespeare Festival is internationally renowned, and in 2024 the Globe completed the Shakespeare canon with Edelstein’s landmark production Henry 6, which received the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle's 2024 Craig Noel Award for "Outstanding New Play.” More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!—have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

