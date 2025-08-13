Cast and Creative Team Set for for ALL THE MEN WHO'VE FRIGHTENED ME at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me, by Noah Diaz, directed by the Playhouse’s inaugural Directing Fellow Kat Yen, running September 16 – October 12 in the Mandell Weiss Forum.



The cast features Kineta Kunutu as “Nora,” Keren Lugo as “Carrie,” John Padilla as “Third,” Armando Riesco as “Second,” Leonardo Romero as “First,” Dale Soules as “Dale” and Hennessy Winkler as “Ty,” along with understudies Maya Sofia Enciso, Linda Libby, Ricardo Lozano, Jr. and Richard Rivera.



The creative team includes Adam Rigg, Scenic Design; Jennifer Brawn Gittings, Costume Design; Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Lighting Design; UptownWorks – Daniela Hart, Noel Nichol, Bailey Trierweiler, Sound Design and Composition; Madeline Charne, Dramaturg; Michael Raine, Movement Consultant; TBD Casting, Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, and Hannah Reinert, Casting; Heather M. Brose, Stage Manager; and Katie Davis, Assistant Stage Manager.



Young married couple Ty and Nora are preparing to move into Ty’s childhood home to start a family. While they are busy choosing paint colors, lamps and throw pillows, they learn that Nora is unable to carry the child they so desperately want. So Ty, a trans man, makes the decision to carry the baby himself. Ty and Nora’s preparations for parenthood begin to crumble when three mysterious men from Ty’s past inexplicably begin appearing in their new home. Who are they? Are they here to help with renovations like they say…or something else? Noah Diaz’s rich, multi-layered, magical drama is full of shrewd insights, humor and emotional depth. This rewarding world premiere examines what it means to feel “at home” – in our families, in our marriages, in our houses, and in our own bodies. Helmed by the Playhouse’s inaugural Directing Fellow Kat Yen, All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me is the 12th play to make the jump from the DNA New Work Series to the main stage.

