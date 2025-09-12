Cast and Creative Team Set for The Old Globe's JULIUS CAESAR Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team of the 11th annual Globe for All Tour, bringing a free production of Julius Caesar to communities across the region. Directed by Marcela Lorca (The Old Globe’s Stir) this show features a multi-talented company of artists bringing a stirring production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico. This professional tour will run for four weeks only, with performances from Tuesday, October 28 through Saturday, November 22, 2025. A full list of venues, dates, and times is below.

Additionally, The Old Globe has revealed Daniella R. Carlson as the winner of its community artwork contest for the 2025 Globe for All Tour of Julius Caesar. The contest, an exciting initiative to engage the rich artistic talent of the San Diego and Tijuana binational region, invited local artists to submit bold, family-friendly digital designs featuring the show's title. Carlson’s design will serve as the official promotional artwork for the Globe for All Tour.

Julius Caesar is one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. Caesar is beloved by the people of Rome, but after his latest military triumph his hunger for power makes Senators Brutus and Cassius sense a dictator in the making. The honorable Brutus faces a wrenching decision: stage a coup for the sake of country, or stay loyal to Caesar. Experience Shakespeare’s electrifying tale of cunning diplomacy, fast-shifting alliances, and the unpredictable consequences of betrayal.

“Our annual Globe for All Tour offers a unique opportunity to enjoy live theatre right in your neighborhood.” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “This year, our four-week tour allows us the opportunity to bring one of Shakespeare’s most popular titles to our new and existing community partners throughout the region.”

The cast of Julius Caesar includes Mary Chieffo as Julius Caesar; Kevin Alicea-Minor as Mark Antony; Erick Lindsey as Brutus; Akoni Steinmann as Cassius; Alejandra Villanueva as Portia, Flavius, Servant to Antony; Abby Leigh Huffstetler as Calpurnia, Cinna; Chris Hathaway as Casca, Octavius Caesar, Cinna the Poet; Fredy Gomez Cruz as Soothsayer, Lucius; and Victor A. Morris as Marullus, Decius Brutus, Messala. Understudies for Julius Caesar are Fiona Byrne and Matthew Javier.

In addition to Lorca, the creative team includes scenic and props design by Audrey Casteris, costume design by Mayté Martínez, sound design by Matt Lescault-Wood, production stage management by Chandra Anthenill, and assistant stage management by Evelyn G. Myers.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP