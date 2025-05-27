Cast and Creative Team Set for THE JANEIAD at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Janeiad by returning playwright Anna Ziegler (The Old Globe’s The Wanderers and The Last Match, West End’s Photograph 51 starring Nicole Kidman). Maggie Burrows (Geffen Playhouse’s Man of God, MUNY’s Little Shop of Horrors, Northern Stage’s The Sound of Music) directs this poetic and touching play about longing, hope, and the myths we tell ourselves just to get through the day. Performances begin June 21 and run through July 13, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, June 26 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way).

In The Odyssey, the classic Greek myth, Penelope’s long wait is rewarded when her husband Odysseus returns home 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane in modern-day Brooklyn, 20 years after her husband left for work one fateful September morning? The Janeiad, a wry contemplation of the evocative power of storytelling, marks the Globe’s third collaboration with Ziegler, following The Wanderers and The Last Match.

“Anna Ziegler’s voice is well-known to Globe audiences, and San Diego has come to cherish her plays,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “It’s a thrill to welcome her back to her West Coast home with The Janeiad, a breathtaking new play about grief, resilience, and the transcendent power of love. With her characteristic imagination and wit, Ziegler weaves the ancient tale of The Odyssey into the life of a contemporary Brooklyn Mom, and the result is something totally fresh and profound. Directing this wonderful show is the gifted Maggie Burrows, who teases from this rich play every bit of truth and beauty. I can’t wait to share this with San Diego audiences.”

The cast of The Janeiad includes Nadine Malouf as Penelope (Off Broadway’s The Welkin, Grief Hotel, The Old Globe’s A Thousand Splendid Suns), Ryan Vasquez as Gabe (Broadway’s The Notebook, Hamilton, Waitress), and Michaela Watkins as Jane (Max’s “Hacks,” Prime Video’s “Dinner with the Parents,” Portland Center Stage’s Hamlet).

The Janeiad understudies include Melissa Glasgow (u/s Jane and Penelope) and Justin Lang (u/s Gabe).

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds