¡COMO EL GRINCH ROBO LA NAVIDAD! Concert to be Presented at The Old Globe

The Old Globe will present a special concert presentation of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, the world premiere Spanish translation of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Led by the Globe, and with special permission from Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the theatre will introduce a spectacular new version of Dr. Seuss’s renowned classic at two performances on November 21 and 22, 2025, with actors at music stands, a full orchestra, and some indications of costuming and staging. The concerts will be held on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets go on sale September 24.

Every year, more than 40,000 English-speaking audience members celebrate family and community by coming together in Balboa Park to see The Old Globe’s magical production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Now the theatre is taking its first step toward welcoming over 800,000 friends and neighbors in our region who speak Spanish at home—24 percent of San Diego County, according to the 2020 US Census. ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! reflects the Globe’s deep and ongoing commitment to serving the full breadth of its San Diego and Tijuana border communities, and specifically the diverse Spanish-speaking population.

The lyric translation and adaptation for ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad were handled by Katya María Ojeda Iturbide and Luis Gerardo Villegas, who have translated stage works and musical films made by Disney, Marvel, Pixar, LucasFilms, Netflix, Warner Bros., and DreamWorks. Some highlights include Aladdin, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen, and the musical Mary Poppins for the Mexico City stage. The concert will be directed by James Vásquez, who has directed 22 productions of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at The Old Globe. He is currently directing the theatre’s production of The Comedy of Errors and is set to direct the fully staged production of The Grinch this holiday season.

¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! was adapted from The Old Globe’s whimsical musical based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The production, which premiere in 1997, features classic holiday songs like “Santa for a Day” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Max the dog narrates the tale of how the mean and scheming Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch discovers there is more to Christmas than he bargained for. Audiences will delight in how the Grinch learns the magic and meaning of Christmas.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O’Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

The Old Globe will be announcing further concert details at a later date. Additionally, plans for a full production of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! will be announced next year.