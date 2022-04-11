BWW Interview: Lukas James Miller talks about bringing TOOTSIE THE MUSICAL to the San Diego Civic Theatre

TOOTSIE the musical is bringing the hijinks from the 1982 hit movie (with some modern updates) to the stage. Playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre from Tuesday, April 11th to Sunday, April 17th, Lukas James Miller brings a new character to the show, Max Van Horn. Miller talks about the show, and his character, and warns that you may laugh so much you can skip your ab workout.

Lukas James Miller is no stranger to touring with iconic shows, he was last seen waltzing around US stages as Prince Topher in CINDERELLA. In TOOTSIE, Lukas finds himself as a different kind of public figure, he plays Max, a popular reality tv star brought into the show within this musical.

The central plot of the show is the same as the movie it is based upon - Michael Dorsey is an out-of-work actor who decides on an extreme makeover and turns into actress Dorothy Michaels what he has to do to get the role he needs. The show, now set in New York and about a Broadway show, decides they need some stunt casting and bring in reality star, Miller's character Max Van Horn, to help bring in some publicity.

Miller says that while he had heard of the movie, he hadn't seen it before he started on this show. Since then he hasn't watched it because this piece, while inspired by the movie, is its own special story.

I play Max Van Horn, which those familiar with the movie will recognize as a wholly new character. Max is a reality TV star who finds himself stunt cast as the lead of a new Broadway musical, "Juliet's Curse", alongside Michael Dorsey's persona Dorothy Micheals. Max is a terrible actor trying his best when Dorothy coaches his acting abilities to save the show and Max becomes infatuated with Dorothy.

Lukas last was on the national tour of CINDERELLA and says that he is excited to be back on the road bringing a show, and some much-needed laughs to people after the last few years.

Touring has certainly changed from the onset of the pandemic, but the biggest difference I really have felt touring now and with this show is the fulfillment of making an audience laugh. Since we have had so much time away from forming community in the theatre, it feels especially significant to gather an audience now and nothing feels better than hearing that audience having a great time.

The show features music and lyrics by the always hilarious David Yazbek, and while there are many moments that stand out, Miller says his favorite number is one he gets to perform every night.

To be completely honest, my favorite part in this show is my song called "This Thing" it's just a ridiculously funny song with a big reveal that leaves audiences laughing for minutes at a time. It was my favorite part when I saw the show on Broadway, and I love getting to perform it now.

No matter if you are familiar with the movies coming in without any knowledge of it at all, Miller says that this show is a lot of fun and he and the cast are excited to bring it to San Diego audiences.

We're just looking forward to entertaining some wonderful audiences in San Diego! Come on out and laugh till your abs are sore!

How to get Tickets

Catch Lukas James Miller and the cast of TOOTSIE The Musical at the San Diego Civic Theatre by Broadway San Diego through April 17th, 2022. For ticket and showtime information go to www.broadwaysd.com

Vaccination and mask policy as of April 1st, 2022 - In an effort to create a safe and healthy environment for our audiences, performers, staff, and all the behind-the-scenes team members, Masks and Vaccinations are strongly recommended for all patrons attending Broadway San Diego events, until further notice.



Photo Credit: Lukas James Miller from TOOTSIE The Musical