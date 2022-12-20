Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
BLUES IN THE NIGHT to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in January

BLUES IN THE NIGHT to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in January

Yvette Freeman Hartley directs Karole Foreman, Anise Ritchie, Elijah Rock, and Ciarra Stroud in BLUES IN THE NIGHT.

Dec. 20, 2022  

According to the legendary Billie Holliday, "Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread." With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling BLUES IN THE NIGHT, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive. Among the offerings are such favorites as "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out," and "Wasted Life Blues." This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.

Yvette Freeman Hartley directs Karole Foreman,* Anise Ritchie,* Elijah Rock,* and Ciarra Stroud in BLUES IN THE NIGHT. Lanny Hartley is the Musical Director; Roxane Carrasco, Choreographer. Musicians include Kevin Toney, Roy Jenkins, Danny King, Malcolm Jones, and Thomas Alforque. The revue was conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps; original vocal arrangements and musical direction by Chapman Roberts, and orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson. Design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Regan A. McKay (Costume Design), Matt FitzGerald (Sound), Chris Williams(Prop Design) and Stage Manager Cindy Rumley.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

BLUES IN THE NIGHT previews begin Wednesday, January 11. Opening Night on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through February 5. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, February 1 at 2 pm. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Review: PONCHO SANCHEZ LATIN JAZZ BAND at The Conrad Photo
Review: PONCHO SANCHEZ LATIN JAZZ BAND at The Conrad
“We love you, Poncho!” came a shout from the audience before the musicians had played their first note. And a few tunes later, even some silver-haired members of the La Jolla community were dancing in the aisles. The Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band has that effect on people. It’s hard to keep your feet still and a smile off your face once Sanchez and his talented rhythm section start a salsa beat.
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2023 Edition Photo
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2023 Edition
CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition taking place on March 4 and 5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. The two day city-center festival remains the west coast's' most celebrated house and techno festival, offering fans a taste of the global electronic music scene in a picturesque and convenient location.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Teatro San Diego Leads F Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Teatro San Diego Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
38th Annual Plays By Young Writers Festival Set For Next Month Photo
38th Annual Plays By Young Writers Festival Set For Next Month
Playwrights Project will present its 38th annual Plays by Young Writers Festival showcasing new scripts written by youth across California. This year's Festival will be presented in-person to school groups and the public at the Salvation Army's Joan B. Kroc Theatre.  

More Hot Stories For You


BLUES IN THE NIGHT Announced At North Coast Repertory TheatreBLUES IN THE NIGHT Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre
December 20, 2022

According to the legendary Billie Holliday, “Blues is to jazz what yeast is to  bread.” With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling BLUES IN THE NIGHT, a powerful cast of  singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life  and the indomitable will to do more than survive.
Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of EL HURACÁNCygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of EL HURACÁN
December 20, 2022

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of El Huracán by Acadamy Award-winning playwright Charise Castro Smith (Encanto).
Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023
December 20, 2022

Stephane Wrembel, best known for his original compositions “Bistro Fada” (Midnight in Paris) and “Big Brother” (Vicki Cristina Barcelon) will return to California from January 21 through January 29. 
Michelle Bradley Returns To San Diego Opera To Sing Title Role Of Puccini's TOSCA March 2023Michelle Bradley Returns To San Diego Opera To Sing Title Role Of Puccini's TOSCA March 2023
December 20, 2022

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with Puccini's Tosca on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are March 28, 31, and April 2 (matinee), 2023. All evening performances take place at 7:30 PM, matinees at 2 PM.
BLUES IN THE NIGHT to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in JanuaryBLUES IN THE NIGHT to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in January
December 20, 2022

BLUES IN THE NIGHT previews begin Wednesday, January 11 at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.
share