BLOOMSDAY Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz's lyrical BLOOMSDAY, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce's "Ulysses." This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their younger selves.

If you've ever wished you could go back and have a second chance at a decision you made back in your 20s, this winsome tale will linger with you. Bloomsday is a sweet and engaging tale with a touch of fantasy, suggesting that with good heart and determination one might literally be able to rewrite the past...perhaps...or at least to believe that one has done so. Don't miss this intelligent, heartwarming play.

Andrew Barnicle directs Martin Kildare,* Jacquelyn Ritz,* Hunter Saling and Rachel Weck* in BLOOMSDAY. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Renetta Lloyd (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projections), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on January 29 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





