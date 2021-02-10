Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAYARD: A New Musical Will Stream Free For Black History Month

Streaming on February 22nd at 5pm (PT).

Feb. 10, 2021  

Richard Allen and Taran Gray, creators of the award winning show FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical, will be performing their second show BAYARD: In Concert for free and digitally presented by Old Town Temecula Community Theater in California.

In 1963, what would become known as the most iconic march in Civil Rights history was still in a gestation stage without the right person to organize it. The leaders of the movement, some reluctantly and some faithfully, chose Bayard Rustin, an openly gay Black man, to organize and get the march on its feet. His ideas would be an advantage for the movement but his life would be an obstacle.

The musical follows civil rights icon Bayard Rustin's construction of the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom in 1963 and the discrimination he encountered coming from all sides as he fought to unite everyone for the common purpose.

The production will include professional Broadway actors, rich modern orchestrations, and an unforgettable and timely story.

Allen and Gray are excited to be back with Old Town Temecula Community Theater after their presentation of FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical with the company in 2018.

BAYARD: In Concert will be available free on Old Town Temecula Community Theater's Facebook and Youtube page. Streaming on February 22nd at 5pm (PT).


