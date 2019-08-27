Astana Ballet Presents its First Tour on the West Coast

Astana Ballet is a top performance theater company of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For the first time, the theater group will be on the West Coast, featuring a world class and diverse repertoire, set on a technically riveting stage.

The program will include classic and modern dance as well as original compositions by renowned choreographers. The Astana Ballet Theater has toured all over the world with performances in Paris, Beijing, Vienna, Budapest, Tokyo, Brussels and last year's performance at the Lincoln Center in New York City. They have also been invited twice to perform at the International Festival "Stars of the White Nights" in St. Petersburg.

The evening's performance will feature The Heritage of the Great Steppe, a Kazakh folk dance which is full of expressive music and remarkable artistic imagery. Also will be three neoclassical one-act ballets, which include two pieces by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante: Love Fear Loss, a ballet set to songs by Edith Piaf that focuses on Piaf's remarkable life story; and A Fuego Lento, a ballet that uses the rhythms of a Samba and Tango to tell a passionate story about the flush of first love. The final one-act, Love's Lost Idols, is by the renowned New York-based choreographer Nicolo Fonte, who is known for his daring and original approach to dance.

Event Date(s): Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 7:30pm

Where: Spreckels Theatre

121 Broadway #600, San Diego, CA 92101

Website: http://astanaballetusatour.com/





