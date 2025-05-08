Anissa Marie Griego, Rebecca Jimenez and More to Star in INDIAN PRINCESSES at La Jolla Playhouse

Performances will run from June 10 – July 6.
La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Indian Princesses, by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez, directed by Miranda Cornell, running in the Mandell Weiss Forum June 10 – July 6.
The cast features Anissa Marie Griego as “Lily,” Rebecca Jimenez as “Andi,” Greg Keller as “Chris,” Patrick Kerr (Playhouse’s Hollywood, His Girl Friday) as “Glen,” Jason Maddy as “Wayne,” Serenity Mariana as “Hazel,” Mike Sears (Playhouse’s Sideways) as “Mac,” Clarissa Vickerie as “Maisey,” and Haley Wong as “Samantha,” along with understudies: America Covarrubias, Jason Heil (Playhouse’s Bhangin’ It, Zhivago), Mikaela Macias (Playhouse’s 2025 POP Tour: The Weather Busters of Beachcastle), Mai Lan Nguyen and Kennedy Tolson.
The creative team includes Emmie Finckel, Scenic Designer; Samantha C. Jones, Costume Designer; Mextly Couzin, Lighting Designer; Salvador Zamora, Sound Designer; Sierra Rosetta, Cultural Consultant; tbd Casting, Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, Casting; Alexa Burn, Stage Manager; and Jack Ganguly, Assistant Stage Manager.
In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers show up at a community center. With emotions ranging from excited to downright suspicious, some are more ready than others to embark on this adventurous – albeit misguided – father-daughter bonding program. Over their time together, the fathers and daughters navigate the joy and confusion of childhood amidst myriad challenges: burgeoning friendships, unfulfilled crushes, intergenerational struggles, grief, financial insecurity and the frustration of not being seen for who you truly are. Indian Princesses is based on a real-life father-daughter YMCA program the playwright participated in as a child – which still exists today under different names. Laugh-out-loud funny and delicately tender, this delightful new play illuminates the quirky, messy, and magical moments of growing up. As this patchwork group struggles to push through difficult conversations, they eventually discover the power, connection and love that is gained when they do.
Videos