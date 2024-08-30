Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Extended at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at The Old Globe, adapted for the stage by Tony Award–nominated playwright Ken Ludwig and directed by Peter Amster, has been extended for one week due to popular demand. The production begins performances on September 7 and will now play through October 13, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, September 12, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Tickets for the extension are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.



Get ready for a glamorous and enthralling journey in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s masterpiece. On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again. With humor and romance, audiences will experience a thrill ride in a spectacular production whose gorgeous designs and innovative staging are a true knockout.

“Ken Ludwig is a great friend of The Old Globe, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with his absolutely amazing new adaptation of one of the greatest detective stories there is,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Murder on the Orient Express is Agatha Christie’s masterpiece, and in Ludwig’s hands it delivers fresh jolts of excitement, suspense, and surprise.” Edelstein added, “Peter Amster’s production puts a train onstage with uncommon invention and breathtaking imagery, and the cast is top-shelf. Murder on the Orient Express is a simply spectacular evening of theatre: entertaining, fun, and exciting. I’m delighted to bring it to San Diego.”

The cast for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express includes Sam Ashdown (Lamb’s Players Theatre’s Jane, People’s Light’s Sense and Sensibility) as Colonel Arbuthnot; Rajesh Bose (Broadway’s Life of Pi, Off Broadway’s Pygmalion) as Michel and Marcel; David Breitbarth(Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, Rhinoceros) as Monsieur Bouc; Karole Foreman (Pasadena Playhouse’s Jelly’s Last Jam, Cygnet Theatre’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill) as Princess Dragomiroff; Marquis D. Gibson (Broadway’s Fat Ham, Studio Theatre’s Wig Out) as Hector MacQueen; Maya Gimbel (Kids on Stage Productions’sPeter Pan, Frozen) as Daisy Armstrong; Mylinda Hull (Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Helen Hubbard; Ariella Kvashny (The Old Globe’s Destiny of Desire, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!) as Countess Andrenyi; Helen Joo Lee (Goodman Theatre’s Penelopiad, Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express)as Mary Debenham; Giancarlo Lugo (La Jolla Playhouse’s POP Tour of Abeba in the Tall Grass, San Diego Musical Theatre’s Urinetown the Musical) as Ensemble; Sophia Oberg (The Old Globe’s The Age of Innocence, San Diego JFest’s Hereville) as Greta Ohlsson; Matthew Patrick Quinn (National Tours of Hadestown, Finding Neverland) as Samuel Ratchett; Larissa Ryan (Patchwork Theatre’s Crimes of the Heart, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds) as Ensemble; Andrew Sellon (Asolo Repertory Theatre’s The Grapes of Wrath, The Curtain Theatre’s Romeo and Juliet) as Hercule Poirot; Addison Smyres (San Diego Opera’s Madama Butterfly, Kids on Stage Productions’ Peter Pan) as Daisy Armstrong; Maya Sofia (OnStage Playhouse’s Star of Ocotillo, San Diego Musical Theatre’s Rent) as Ensemble; andSamuel Young (Blindspot Collective’s Kagitingan, Scripps Ranch Theatre’s Return Engagements) as Ensemble.



Understudies for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express include Alyssa Anne Austin for Mary Debenham and Ensemble; Christine Hewitt for Princess Dragomiroff and Helen Hubbard; Giancarlo Lugo for Hector MacQueen; Larissa Ryan for Greta Ohlsson; Maya Sofia for Countess Andrenyi; Ben Williams for Colonel Arbuthnot and Samuel Ratchett; Eddie Yaroch for Hercule Poirot and Monsieur Bouc; and Samuel Young for Michel and Marcel.



Also, joining Ludwig and Amster as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express are Paul Tate DePoo III (Scenic Design), Tracy Dorman (Costume Design), JAX Messenger (Lighting Design), Matthew Parker (Sound Design), Greg Emetaz (Projection Design), Gregg Coffin (Composer), Emmelyn Thayer (Dialect Coach), Tara Rubin Casting/Claire Burke, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).



Bios and photos of all participants can be found at www.TheOldGlobe.org/Press-Room.

This production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express originally appeared at Asolo Repertory Theatre in January 2020.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. The production begins performances on September 7 and has been extended through October 13, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $34 and are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express from selected artistic company members. BIPOC Theatre Night is scheduled on Friday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, September 17, Wednesday, September 18, and Wednesday, October 2 (evening performance). The Open-Caption Performance is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 (matinee performance). This production includes mild language and violence. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.

Photo credit: Evan Vucci

Comments

