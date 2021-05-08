ARC Entertainment Company Will Perform Livestreamed Dance Tribute to Military Moms

ARC Entertainment Company will perform a special dedicated dance to Military Moms on Mother's Day, Sunday May 9 during their weekly livestream.

"As a mom of two young boys, I know how challenging this year has been," Principal Dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen told KUSI. "This is our way of saying thank you for all of the moms juggling home school, mom life and working from home. We also want to thank our Military Moms for all they do and dedicate this special dance for our Mother's Day livestream."

The Principal Ballet Dancers of ARC Entertainment Company have been live streaming their Backyard Ballet free ballet performances since the start of the pandemic, with over 250 live performances and counting.

You can watch their performances on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more information, visit: www.arcentertainmentcompany.com.

