AN ILIAD At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming On Demand

AN ILIAD is a dynamic tour-de-force adaptation of Homer's classic poem about the Trojan War. A war-weary poet recalls the nobility, savagery and valor of the battles and warriors, while deftly exploring the human costs of war through the centuries. Award-winning actor Richard Baird vividly brings to life the power and humor of this brilliant adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. With an evocative accompaniment by Amanda Schaar, this is an enthralling, theatrical experience that is not to be missed.

David Ellenstein directed the award-winning Richard Baird on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and props by Phillip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed and edited the show.

AN ILIAD will stream on demand on showtix4U December 9, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.

Viewers may also enjoy the Rep's tandem holiday production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL written by Zander Michaelson and is based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Directed by David Ellenstein and featuring James Newcomb, it will stream on demand on showtix4U December 9 through December 31. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.

