ALWAYS PATSY CLINE to be Presented At North Coast Repertory Theatre

In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre will present ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, a dramatic musical experience certain to thrill fans of the iconic singer. Based on the touching story of Patsy's friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled valentine has garnered enormous success throughout the United States. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Walking After Midnight." Because of the limited run, it's wise to order tickets early.

Allegra Libonati directs Katie Karel* and Becky Barta*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Daniel Doss (Music Director & Keyboard), Scott Harvester (Bass), Tim Cook (Pedal Steel Guitar), & Tom Versen (Drums).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE begins Wednesday, December 8, 7:30 pm. It will play Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm and a Thursday matinee on December 23rd & 30th at 2pm, through January 2, 2022. Tickets are $49 each. Season subscribers - $39 each. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.