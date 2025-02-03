A WRINKLE IN TIME Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the chaotic and empowering tale of Madeleine L'Engles's A Wrinkle in Time, adapted by Morgan Gould as its next student production.

One of literature's most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry, is here - braces, stubbornness, and all. Once again, she's joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O'Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity, and find herself. In the end, we know two things for sure: 1. Love CAN overcome evil and 2. There IS such a thing as a tesseract. This faithful, ensemble-driven adaptation of the beloved novel masterfully retells the story in a fresh and enduring way.

Director Benjamin Cole is grinning with joy to share the creative storytelling of his student cast. "Using actor's bodies, lights, costumes, and sound, our cast is having a blast finding new ways to bring the tale to life," Cole bursts. "We create several unique ways of "wrinkling" through time, as well as building characters as described by the adapter as "a stunning creature like a centaur with giant wings. Majestic. Ethereal." he insists. Assistant Director and Actor/Mentor Benedict Heaps adds, "These students are fearlessly tackling a very difficult script. Watching them turn its abstraction into reality is an awesome experience." The show runs a mystical 90-100 minutes with one intermission and aims to awe audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Marilynn Do; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; Assistant Choreographer, Charlotte Larson; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Charlotte Johnson, Encinitas; Wyatt Kirby, Mesa Verde; Abby Klubeck, Del Sur; Niki Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Ezri Rohatgi, Encinitas; Maya Rosenberg, Del Mar; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.

Performances are February 13th through February 16th on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 10AM February 13th and 14th, 5:30pm February 13th, 14th, and 15th, and 2pm February 15th and 16th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

