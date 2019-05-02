A WALK IN THE WOODS Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

What really goes on behind the scenes of tense arms negotiations between powerful nations? Set in the midst of the Cold War, Lee Blessing's gripping play, A WALK IN THE WOODS, is especially relevant today. With talks seemingly at an impasse, the American and Soviet negotiators agree to meet informally while strolling through the peaceful forest.

Their revealing and absorbing conversations, laced with warmth and humor, evolve through debate and discord, exploring unexpected and uncharted territory. Nominated for a Pulitzer and a Tony Award, Blessing's dramatic comedy was inspired by historic conversations between negotiators Paul H. Nitze and Yuli A Kvitsinsky who left the official 1982 Geneva sessions for an unofficial "walk in the woods." For those yearning for a more enlightened world, this play is shrewdly observant and resonates with the ring of political truth.

Richard Baird directs David Ellenstein* and J. Todd Adams* in A WALK IN THE WOODS. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Phillip Korth (Props). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager and Sound Designer.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

A WALK IN THE WOODS previews begin Wednesday, May 29. Opening Night on Saturday, June 1, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 7, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through June 23, 2019 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $46. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on June 19 at 2pm - $49. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





