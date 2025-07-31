A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Coast Repertory Theatre will be rocking with laughter as it closes out Season 43 with the hilariously inventive musical farce, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER.

Winner of the Tony for Best Musical among a raft of prestigious awards, the diabolically funny romp has Book & Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music & Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and was based on a novel by Roy Horniman. When it first appeared on Broadway, critics and audiences lavished praise on the production.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER takes audiences on an endlessly entertaining foray into a charming man's relentless quest for a bountiful inheritance that will change his life forever. This comedic musical tale about ambition, love, family and devious murder plots will have playgoers gasping with laughter and reveling in its lively, imaginative score. Dazzling, delightful, and absolutely unforgettable, this brilliantly conceived musical is guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.

Noelle Marion directs Michael Cavinder,* Andrew Hey,* Shinah Hey,* Jean Kauffman,* Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper,* Andrew Polec,* Katy Tang,* and Lauren Weinberg* in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. Daniel Lincoln is the Musical Director/Keyboard, Jennifer Williams (Strings), Amy Kalal (Reeds 1), and Katrina Earl (Reeds 2). Luke Harvey Jacobs is the Choreographer. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Chris Luessmann (Sound Design), Liam Sullivan (Sound Mixer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs), Audrey Casteris (Props Designer), Sarah Palluconi (Assistant Props Design), and Vanessa Dinning (Dialect Coach). Crew members are Haley Baugher, Jeruel Canda, Jamie Krumenacker, Robin Castillo, and Matthew Lee. Laura ZIngle* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER runs from now until Sunday, August 24 (EXTENDED TWICE BY POPULAR DEMAND), with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, July 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 6.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $62 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $72, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $84; Sun. Night - $70.