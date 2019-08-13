5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase Competition Winners Announced
Executive Producer Marni Freedman, in association with the San Diego Memoir Writers Association (SDMWA), announce the winners of the 5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase Competition.
This year's contest theme was "I Didn't See That One Coming," and almost 200 submissions were received and reviewed by a panel of judges.
Ten winning submissions were selected to be in the 5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase. The Showcase matches writers with local writing coaches and then hires professional actors and directors to bring their stories to life.
These pieces will be performed before a live audience at the North Coast Repertory Theatre on Oct. 28, 2019. This year, there will be two shows: a 4:30 p.m. afternoon matinee as well as a 7:30 p.m. evening performance.
In addition to the ten Showcase pieces, an additional twenty writers will be matched with a writing coach and featured in the upcoming 2020 SDMWA Memoir Anthology, Shaking the Tree: brazen. short. memoir. - Volume 3. All the authors will have the opportunity to appear on the Shaking the Tree book tour as an anthology author.
The award-winning anthology, Shaking the Tree -- Volume One was published in 2018 and featured twenty-nine stories from the first three years of the San Diego Memoir Showcase. The editors and writers were honored to receive the 2019 National Indie Excellence Award in Anthology.
Shaking the Tree -- Volume 2 will be published in November 2019.
The SDMWA would like to congratulate the winners and thank everyone who submitted to this year's contest:
2019 Memoir Showcase Winners
- Dancing Hearts Emoji - Suzanne Spector
- Elephant in the Room - Kenny Sucher
- Hatching - C.J. Elliott
- Killer Bees - Diane Schneider
- Not Fine at All - Anastasia Zadeik
- Paul - Chili Cilch
- The Interview - Krissa Bruemmer
- The Visit - Nicola Ranson
- We Had the Dog Tags All Along - Sandi Nieto
- Winds of Kilimanjaro - Elizabeth Eshoo
Shaking the Tree: brazen. short. memoir. -- Volume 3 (to be published in 2020)
- A Period Piece - Tina Martin
- A Woman I'd Never Met - Vin Schroeter
- Diagnosis - Jen Gasner
- Himself - Frank Lehmann
- Hot Skins - Deb Rudell
- Idea of a Plum - Judy Reeves
- It's Just a Pair of Glasses - Laura Engel
- Lost and Found - Heather Berberet
- Mom's Night Out - Tania Pryputniewisz
- Myopia - Elise Kim Prosser
- Never Look Back - Nicole Gibbs
- One Thousand Oms - Kimberly Joy
- Radiant in Red - Marijke McCandless
- Rewriting Memories - Lauren Halsted
- Sushi - Chloe Sparacino
- Terror on Interstate 5 - Allan Musterer
- The Greasing - Eileen Mathena
- The Lost Fields of Soria - Nancy Villalobos
- The Sky is Falling - Nancy Johnson
- USS Vincennes - Jim Roberts
To get a feel for what the San Diego Memoir Showcase is all about, here's a video from the 2018 performance
This video shows the Shaking the Tree -- Volume One authors sharing their stories at bookstores and libraries across San Diego