5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase Competition Winners Announced

Executive Producer Marni Freedman, in association with the San Diego Memoir Writers Association (SDMWA), announce the winners of the 5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase Competition.

This year's contest theme was "I Didn't See That One Coming," and almost 200 submissions were received and reviewed by a panel of judges.

Ten winning submissions were selected to be in the 5th Annual San Diego Memoir Showcase. The Showcase matches writers with local writing coaches and then hires professional actors and directors to bring their stories to life.

These pieces will be performed before a live audience at the North Coast Repertory Theatre on Oct. 28, 2019. This year, there will be two shows: a 4:30 p.m. afternoon matinee as well as a 7:30 p.m. evening performance.

In addition to the ten Showcase pieces, an additional twenty writers will be matched with a writing coach and featured in the upcoming 2020 SDMWA Memoir Anthology, Shaking the Tree: brazen. short. memoir. - Volume 3. All the authors will have the opportunity to appear on the Shaking the Tree book tour as an anthology author.

The award-winning anthology, Shaking the Tree -- Volume One was published in 2018 and featured twenty-nine stories from the first three years of the San Diego Memoir Showcase. The editors and writers were honored to receive the 2019 National Indie Excellence Award in Anthology.

Shaking the Tree -- Volume 2 will be published in November 2019.

The SDMWA would like to congratulate the winners and thank everyone who submitted to this year's contest:

2019 Memoir Showcase Winners

Dancing Hearts Emoji - Suzanne Spector Elephant in the Room - Kenny Sucher Hatching - C.J. Elliott Killer Bees - Diane Schneider Not Fine at All - Anastasia Zadeik Paul - Chili Cilch The Interview - Krissa Bruemmer The Visit - Nicola Ranson We Had the Dog Tags All Along - Sandi Nieto Winds of Kilimanjaro - Elizabeth Eshoo

Shaking the Tree: brazen. short. memoir. -- Volume 3 (to be published in 2020)

A Period Piece - Tina Martin

A Woman I'd Never Met - Vin Schroeter

Diagnosis - Jen Gasner

Himself - Frank Lehmann

Hot Skins - Deb Rudell

Idea of a Plum - Judy Reeves

It's Just a Pair of Glasses - Laura Engel

Lost and Found - Heather Berberet

Mom's Night Out - Tania Pryputniewisz

Myopia - Elise Kim Prosser

Never Look Back - Nicole Gibbs

One Thousand Oms - Kimberly Joy

Radiant in Red - Marijke McCandless

Rewriting Memories - Lauren Halsted

Sushi - Chloe Sparacino

Terror on Interstate 5 - Allan Musterer

The Greasing - Eileen Mathena

The Lost Fields of Soria - Nancy Villalobos

The Sky is Falling - Nancy Johnson

USS Vincennes - Jim Roberts

To get a feel for what the San Diego Memoir Showcase is all about, here's a video from the 2018 performance

This video shows the Shaking the Tree -- Volume One authors sharing their stories at bookstores and libraries across San Diego





