1920s-Inspired TWELFTH NIGHT Begins At Grossmont College Theatre Arts In May

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department has announced its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by the esteemed Linda Libby. This bold and stylish reimagining of Shakespeare's beloved comedy transports audiences to a 1920s speakeasy, where mistaken identities, unrequited love, and mischievous revelry take center stage.

In this intoxicating world of jazz, flappers, and secret rendezvous, Twelfth Night follows the resourceful Viola (Angelina Rodriguez), who, after being shipwrecked, disguises herself as the young man Cesario. As she navigates her way through the lavish yet chaotic world of Illyria, she unwittingly becomes the centerpiece of a complicated love triangle involving the lovesick Duke Orsino (Dominic La Frantz) and the mourning yet enchanting Olivia (Kaylee Kloberdanz). Meanwhile, hijinks ensue with Olivia's riotous household, including the clever Maria (Shanell), the raucous Sir Toby Belch (Ace N. Spades), and the hapless Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Tim Webb), all conspiring to upend the rigid Malvolia (Stephen Foo). Presiding over the madness is the ever-witty Feste (Faith “Sniff” Davidson), whose songs and sharp insights remind us that love, laughter, and folly are never far apart.

The full cast includes Angelina Rodriguez as Viola, Erik D. Resendiz Fuentes as Sebastian, Aubrey Schreier as Antonia, Dominic La Frantz as Orsino, Tori Mitchell as Valentine/Sailor/Ensemble, Kaylee Kloberdanz as Olivia, Shanell as Maria, Ace No-doubt Spades as Sir Toby Belch, Tim Webb as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Stephen Foo as Malvolio, Faith “Sniff” Davidson as Feste, Em Danque as Captain and Priest, and Eliana Tuley as Sailor/Ensemble.

Director Linda Libby shares her excitement about the production: "Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare's most joyous and playful works. Setting it in the vibrant world of the 1920s allows us to fully embrace its themes of disguise, identity, transformation, and celebration. Audiences can expect an evening of laughter, romance, and a toe-tapping jazz-infused energy that brings this classic to life in a thrilling new way."

Performances will take place May 15 - 24, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays, May 17 & 24 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at www.StagehouseTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 619-644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

Audiences can expect a lively, jazz-infused atmosphere, stunning period costumes, and the dazzling energy of an underground speakeasy, where the unexpected is always just around the corner.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come From Away.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center (Building 22) at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice. Parking lot #1 is most convenient to the theater.

