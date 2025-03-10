Youth Orchestras of San Antonio To Present DANCING QUEEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For one night only, YOSA's Classic Album Live Series will celebrate the timeless music of ABBA! Backed by a full orchestra, four of the San Antonio area's finest pop vocalists will reimagine ABBA's greatest hits with a fresh orchestral twist.

Sing along to timeless favorites like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Super Trooper," Waterloo," and many more in this night of music.

ABBA's legacy as one of the most successful pop bands of all time includes over 400 million records sold worldwide, countless chart-topping hits, and a lasting influence on music, theater, and film. The Swedish supergroup captured hearts from their Eurovision win with "Waterloo" in 1974 to their record-breaking musical and movie franchise. Now, hear their music like never before, reimagined with a full orchestra.

YOSA continues its Classic Albums Live series with this performance, reinventing classic rock and pop songs with orchestral accompaniment, following past celebrations of Prince, Queen, the Beatles, Selena, and Tejano legend Emilio.

Prices are $25 to $55 and can be purchased at the Tobin Center box office or online at www.tobincenter.org/dancingqueen . Students, seniors, and military can receive an additional discount.

Comments