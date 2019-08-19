The Hip Hop Nutcracker Comes to Majestic Theatre December 5

A dozen all-star dancers, on-stage DJ, and electric violinist bring the traditional Nutcracker story to life in contemporary New York City. It's The Hip Hop Nutcracker, returning to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on December 5, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at NOON.

Tickets ($39.50 - $59.50) for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever! Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just likea??the original,a??The Hip Hop Nutcracker follows Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a??

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.





