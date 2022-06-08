The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces Grupo Animo 2022 Summer Theater Camp

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center announces Grupo Animo 2022, a summer theater camp for students between the ages of 13 and 18 years old. This three-week theatrical camp is offered at no cost to students and will take place at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St, from July 5 to 22. Camp will be offered Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm. Its summer program will culminate with a student showcase created and performed by Grupo Animo company members on Saturday, July 23 at 7pm.

Grupo Animo is the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's resident youth theater company and consisting of youth (ages 13-18) members from all backgrounds and areas of San Antonio, and beyond. Under the mentorship of professional teaching artists and directors, Grupo Animo's company members are guided through a three-week summer theater experience, allowing youth a platform to make their voices heard through thought-provoking, engaging and culturally relevant, performance-based Teatro.

"It is critical, even more so now in light of recent events in Uvalde, that students are taught to use their natural talents to creatively express themselves, working cooperatively to share their thoughts and feelings about the world they live in," said Jorge Piña, Guadalupe Theater Manager. "We strive to provide a safe space for our members to feel comfortable no matter what race, sex, economic background, or sexual orientation. Lastly, we understand that through Chicano, Latino, and Native American arts and culture, we can revolutionize how we imagine the world."

Founded in 1993, Grupo Animo's mission is to use teatro/theatre to instill an understanding of the value of culture, creativity, and community. Grupo Animo's goal at the end of the program is to have taught students basic history and practice of teatro/theatre, acting, teamwork, poetry, creative writing, movement and videography.



For more information, please go to www.guadalupeculturalarts.org, call (210) 271-3151 or contact Jorge Piña at jorgep@guadalupeculturalarts.org.