TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Play at Cone Man Running Productions This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cone Man Running Productions will present To Kill a Mockingbird, running July 11 through 26, 2025, at Studio 101 in Spring Street Studios, Houston. The production is directed by Christine Weems and features a cast composed entirely of Houston’s legal community—including judges, attorneys, law students, clerks, and their children—bringing Harper Lee's enduring story to life with personal resonance.

Adapted by Christopher Sergel from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill a Mockingbird is set in a sleepy Alabama town during the Great Depression. Scout and her brother Jem live with their widowed father, Atticus Finch. Their world is one of childhood games and mystery until the accusation of a terrible crime against a young Black man cracks the town’s facade. As Atticus defends him in court, the story examines prejudice, courage, and moral conviction.

Lawyers attending the production are eligible to receive two hours of ethics Texas CLE credit.

The cast includes John Raley as Atticus Finch, Courtney Murray as Scout, Alexander Wilson as Jem, Theo Stefanides as Dill Harris, Joy Thomas as Calpurnia, Cawlyn Robinson as Tom Robinson, Arthuro Garza as Bob Ewell, Mathew Mendoza as Heck Tate, Mark Lapidus as Judge Taylor, Corey Fawcett as Horace Gilmer, Blake Hetherington as Mayella Ewell, Peach Ray Choules and Barbara Rice Stalder as Miss Maudie, Megan Fawcett as Miss Stephanie, Patrice McKinney as Mrs. DuBose, Paul Shanklin as Reverend Sykes, Nick Perez as Walter Cunningham, and Jedrick Burgos as Boo Radley.

The creative team includes director Christine Weems, assistant director Barbara Stalder, set designer Debra Schultz, and Costume Designer LeeAnne Denny.

Performances take place at Studio 101 (Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, Houston, TX) on July 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, and 26, with evening performances at 8:00 PM (7:30 PM on July 14) and a matinee on July 20 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are $50 general admission, with discounted pricing at $30 for seniors and groups of seven or more, $20 for Cone Man Running supporters, and $15 for students. Tickets are available at conemanrunning.com/mockingbird.

Comments