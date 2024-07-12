Spotlight: SHREK at The Tobin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyone's favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks Animation film. SHREK THE MUSICAL is a Tony Award®-winning fairy tale adventure featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo).

Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy-tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand and his name is Shrek.

Comments