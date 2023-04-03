Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STOMP at Tobin Center

Special Offer: Experience the inventive and unforgettable sounds of STOMP!

Apr. 03, 2023  

Don't miss your chance to experience the electrifying beats of STOMP's final tour!

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

