Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUR TOWN to Open at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

This production is staged and costumed with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind.

May. 4, 2021  

OUR TOWN to Open at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

This heartfelt classic drama by American playwright Thornton Wilder, tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens. How do the characters find meaning and contentment with their choices as their dreams, relationships, and futures unfold?

Tickets

In order to gain access to the Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Our Town or any of their upcoming productions this season, you do NOT need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden.

CLICK HERE for tickets to Our Town.

COVID-19 Safety Protocol

This production is staged and costumed with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind. Actors and crew remain at a distance of at least 6 feet apart from one another and are masked when not speaking, and also backstage.

CLICK HERE to view The Classic's COVID-19 safety policies during a production.

Ticket Policies

  • Ticket sales are final. There are no refunds. Plays, dates, and artists are subject to change without notice.

  • The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone.

  • No refunds will be issued to latecomers.

  • Cell phones and/or recording devices are not permitted to be used in the theatre during a performance. Use of such devices may result in ejection without refund.

  • Please don't text during the performance - it is distracting to actors and audience members alike.

  • The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to make schedule and production changes. When possible, they will call all ticket holders regarding the cancellation of a specific performance.

  • Children under the age of four will not be admitted to performances at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio.

  • There is no dress code. Many patrons dress in business casual for regular performances. It's your choice!

Flex Passes

CLICK HERE to purchase a Season 13 (2020-2021) Flex Pass

Tickets to shows in their season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org

Please contact their box office for more information at 210-589-8450.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Dara Adler
Dara Adler

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories
CHARLOTTES WEB to be Presented by Magik Theatre in May Photo

CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented by Magik Theatre in May

El Dusty to Perform Live At The Paper Tiger On Cinco De Mayo Photo

El Dusty to Perform Live At The Paper Tiger On Cinco De Mayo

Jeremy Parsons Named A Finalist In 2021 New Folk Music Contest Photo

Jeremy Parsons Named A Finalist In 2021 New Folk Music Contest

BWW Interview: John Boyd of ANTIGONE at The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio Photo

BWW Interview: John Boyd of ANTIGONE at The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Streams 'Consuelo Rios: uma professora para além de sua época'
  • Rafael Oliveira é O Responsáveis Pelas Versões Musicais De Bullying, O Musical
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!