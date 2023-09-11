Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

