Interview: Irene Chavez And Ruby Ruiz of LAS COMADRES DE MORALES STREET

I had the pleasure of talking with playwright Irene Chavez about the upcoming production of her first full-length production, Las Comadres de Morales Street, directed by Ruby Ruiz, who joined us for our chat. They are such passionate and gracious people, who have such a heart for this show and for the community. This play comes as a result of several of San Antonio’s regional theatres collaborating and supporting each other and supporting local playwrights. I hope you enjoy meeting these incredible women as much as I did.

Tell me about the Teatro Salon Table Reading Series.

Irene: It’s been quite a journey. It started when I was an artist at work which is a fellowship that was sponsored in part by the San Antonio Area Foundation. I was matched to the San Pedro Playhouse, and from there we went to the Jump-Start to do the first act, to really refine it with Lisa Suarez, who is one of the Comadres, so it’s very full circle. Then we were at Teatro Audaz for their Nuestras Historias project, and again we were able to work the material. The last portion of that journey has been with the Teatro Salon which is where The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center showcases local playwrights. There were three selected for a table reading, where we had a huge turnout and got great audience feedback! From there, the Guadalupe chose one to produce, and it was mine! The play has gone through different ideations and has had an evolution of its own. It’s been a two-year process working on my first full length play, so I’m really excited to see it! I feel like San Pedro, Teatro Audez, Jumpstart, and The Guadalupe all converged and became a part of the journey, so I’m very grateful.

And Ruby, what is your involvement with the Guadalupe Arts Center?

Ruby: I’ve been working with Guadalupe for years. I started working with them as an actor seven years ago. I directed the reading for this play when it was chosen for the Guadalupe. When it got selected for production, I got the opportunity to direct it. It is my first time directing a full length production. It’s Irene’s first full length play and my first time directing one, so it’s all exciting.

Tell me about the play and what inspired it.

Irene: As part of the fellowship I did for a year, I got to work with a non-profit organization. I chose Seniors in Play, which is a non-profit created by Tony Blana. He started it for our elders so they could tell their stories, and it was in response to his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Part of what got her back into communicating with him was the acting that they do, like improv and monologues, and things like that. I helped with the funding and getting support for them. In that process I got to see them in action, so these seniors who are telling their stories of resiliency, of overcoming these challenges, health disparities, Vietnam veterans who have stories were now in a place where they could share that. I was inspired by their stories, and so I pitched that I wanted to write a play that touched on all the aspects that I could see happening with the seniors, like the impending gentrification of the neighborhoods, the health disparities they were facing, some of them still suffering from PTSD years after the Vietnam War, and other things. There’s a reflection of our own community and stories that are happening, but we don’t often see older folks in the plays. Most plays are focused on younger people and their struggles and their falling in love stories. This was a great opportunity to say, “love can happen at any age.” As I have gotten older, I can see that, and it made me ask, “how are we rooted in the community? How are we serving each other?” And, it’s also no accident that there are strong women at the helm. Ruby is a gifted actress, and as a director she’s been able to pull emotion from the actors and given them great guidance. The actors are able to relate to the strong characters in the play, who they’ve are the real women from their lives that have led by example--their tias and their cousins. This is that testament to the power of women.

Ruby: It’s definitely a moving story that can touch everyone. Yes, of course, our community, but it is a universal story that touches all ages. It moves people because they see the characters that Irene wrote, and they can remember someone in their life like that. I love that aspect of it. Yes, we have elderly characters in the play that are falling in love again, and we can see what they go through when they start losing their friends and that emotional roller coaster of, “why am I still here and all my friends are dying?” We also see people in their thirties working, hustling, going through divorce, having to pay bills, so it’s a relatable story. It’s a current story, and the reason I’m so attracted to it is because I see it. I live it. And it’s happening right now.

Irene: And it’s sold out! They added two more shows, and they sold out in twenty-four hours!

Ruby: That’s a testament to Irene and to the Guadalupe because they have a great following in the community. It’s also a testament to our performers and technicians, the whole company really loves it and has enjoyed the whole process. I have enjoyed the process of working with the whole team and working with The Guadalupe.

How has the process been as you’ve worked on the world premiere of a new script?

Ruby: This is my first time, so I have nothing to compare it to as a director. It’s been really smooth. We’ve had rehearsals where it’s been very emotional and we’ve really had to peel back layers and get vulnerable. As actors, that’s what we love to do, but it’s also been really fun working with the Production Team. It’s been very collaborative.

Irene: The whole cast is so talented, and they’re consummate professionals. They have really gotten into the characters and given their own perspectives of what the Comadres sound like and how they move. It’s been great! What’s building is an excitement and a little bit of pressure because it’s sold out! I don’t think anyone has been on a production that’s sold out a month in advance! The atmosphere that Ruby and I have created is one of gratitude. Not everyone has these opportunities to lead and to create, and this is one of our blessings is to be able to be part of that process and to showcase something new that’s reflective of the voice of the community. When Ruby directed the reading, people were coming up to us saying they wanted to see it on stage because they recognized their aunts, their tias, and their cousins, and they got emotional. They wanted to see more of it. We were really touched that it’s been moving people, and it’s a reflection of what’s going on right now in the community. There’s also a character-the angel of death--that kind of goes back to what I was taught as a kid. Death is nothing to be afraid of. There needs to be an appreciation of life, and so there’s a lot of themes of finding love, second chances, and making the most of the time that you have. Understanding that the community went through COVID, and how people came together and tried to make the best of what they had. We’ve all been a part of that and lived through it. It’s a real, lived, shared experience.

What advice would you give aspiring playwrights?

Irene: What I would encourage any artist to do is pursue whatever that love is inside you and surround yourself with other talented people who are already in those spaces, and just soak up as much as you can and keep creating. Creating is essential. Trust the process. And just do it!

Ruby: I’m not a writer, but my advice would be the same. Just go for it! It doesn’t matter how old you are. We have people from our community on stage and backstage that this is their first time ever doing theatre! And I love that so much! These are middle-aged people who always wanted to do it but never thought it was possible. So, just go for it!

What do you hope is the audience takeaway?

Ruby: I want them to have an experience. Yes, I want them to be entertained, but I want them to fully experience Morales Street. Fully experience the characters and feel like they’re in someone’s house and take away a little reflection they can take into their life and maybe be kinder. Or reach out to someone. Just that one little thing. If everyone goes away with that, then we, as artists, have done our job.

What would you like audiences to know before they come?

Ruby: Parking at Jumpstart can be a challenge. Come early. I want to give everyone permission to really interact during the performance.

Irene: My hope is that people engage in active ways that they may not have felt comfortable doing in a different space. I also want to reiterate that everyone is coming from different places, so there are actors that this is their first time working with the Guadalupe. Sometimes I think people work in silos, or they think I don’t know anyone in this area. I’m really happy that we’re able to integrate and work in collaboration. There’s a lot of talent in our community, and everyone has a full-time job, so this is a lot of sacrifice and work. There’s a lot of gathering on off days and after work, and I want people to understand that. This is truly a labor of love and a reflection of that community. The theatre is a cross-collaboration of a lot of different people who are very talented.

Congratulations to these talented ladies on this amazing project! I look forward to heading out to see the show, and if you are lucky enough to snag a ticket, I hope you will too!

Performances run from March 21-30 at the Jump-Start Performance Company in San Antonio.

