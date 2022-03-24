Full Cast Announced For CABARET At San Antonio Broadway Theatre

San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for CABARET. The hit Broadway musical Cabaret with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Performances begin Thursday, May 11, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at The Carlos Alvarez Theatre in The Tobin Center for Performing Arts. (100 Auditorium Cir. San Antonio, TX). Press opening is Saturday evening, May 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Cabaret is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed by Rebecca Kritzer, with choreography by Kahlee Moore and music direction by Hunter Garrett, the principal cast will feature Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez as Sally Bowles (Regional: Cabaret at The Argyle Theatre, Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet) Diego Guevara as The Emcee (Netflix: Dash & Lily), and Joel Bauman as Cliff Bradshaw (National Tour: Cabaret), with Audrey Federici as Fräulein Schneider (National Tour: Cabaret), Michael Cooling as Herr Schultz, Michael Cox as Ernst Ludwig, and Melissa Zarb-Cousin as Fräulein Kost. They will be joined at the Kit Kat Club by Marshall Amay, Gabriel Bernal, Nick Fearon, Kahlee Moore, Emily Riedel, Olivia Roth & Shelby Ward.

