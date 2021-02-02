Classic Theatre of San Antonio Announces Revised Dates for OUR TOWN and ANTIGONE

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio has announced revised dates for its upcoming productions.

Read their full statement here:

"As we continue to see numbers rise in San Antonio in relation to COVID, we feel it is in the best interest and safety of all to postpone Our Town (previously slated to go up February 5-28, 2021) until the Spring. The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance. Please also take note that Antigone has revised performances dates as well:

Our Town will perform in the San Antonio Botanical Garden on May 13-30, 2021

Antigone will perform in the San Antonio Botanical Garden on April 8-25, 2021"

