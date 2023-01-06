Cast And Creative Team Announced For Regional Premiere Of NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN

Nina Simone: Four Women marks its regional premiere at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. This play with music by Christina Ham runs January 20 through February 12, 2023 in the historic Russell Hill Rogers Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The production is led by Director Ann James with music direction by Kimberlyn Montford.

Nina Simone: Four Women is set on September 16, 1963. The day after the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. This play with music uses the framework of one of the Civil Rights Era's leading songstresses' most blistering songs to give voice to a group of women suffering self-hatred due to the different hues of their skin. A journey that leads these four women through healing and transformation.

Broadway World sets Nina Simone: Four Women as "An eye opening, powerful, stirring, and unique theatrical experience. " Director Ann James adds, "Nina Simone: Four Women is not like any other play I have directed and I am so excited to bring it to life in San Antonio. The blending of the characters' lives and the background of social change will take the audience on a remarkable journey. Live music written by one of America's Black treasures, Nina Simone: Four Women serves as a solid foundation that will thrill and move the story to its thrilling end. Come experience this play and you will meet the women that live among us all."

The cast includes DEBRA ELANA as Nina Simone, DANIELLE KING as Sarah, STEPHANIE D. JONES* as Sephronia, REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Sweet Thing.

The creative team includes Ann James as Director, KIMBERLYN MONTFORD as Music Director, KRYSTAL UCHEM as Costume Designer, JAMES THOMAS as Set Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting Designer, CLAUDIA JENKINS MARTINEZ as Sound Designer.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: About 90 minutes with one intermission.

Show themes: Nina Simone: Four Women focuses on civil rights, as well as blending the lines between artistry and activism.

Events in Celebration of Nina Simone: Four Women