Bert Kreischer BODY SHOTS World Tour Comes to the Majestic Theatre

After the success of his sold-out inaugural theatre tour and fresh off the acclaim of his Netflix special, Secret Time, comedian Bert Kreischer is announcing today that his global Body Shots World Tour will continue this fall, including a stop at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 4, 2019 at 7PM. Kreischer is lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation with an ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age" (Forbes). Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10AM.

Tickets ($39.75 - $59.75) for BERT KREISCHER will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, THE MACHINE on Showtime (2016), which is now streaming on Netflix, and COMFORTABLY DUMB on Comedy Central (2009), selling out venues on tour, his podcast: "Bertcast," his YouTube show: "Something's Burning," and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). With the success of the Body Shots World Tour, Kreischer recently broke into the top 100 tours, as reported by Pollstar, and served as the host of the Pollstar Awards earlier this year.

"I just got a full blood panel back & my liver is healthy," Kreischer said. "I can't wait for this tour."

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.





