2025 Bexar County Arts Internship Program Application Deadline Extended

The 2025 Bexar County Arts Internship Program application deadline has been extended, providing nonprofit arts organizations in Bexar County with additional time to apply for this impactful opportunity. In partnership with Bexar County, the Generation NEXT Education Initiative of The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is offering grants to support undergraduate summer internships in the arts sector.

This program provides fourteen selected arts organizations with a $4,400 grant to host a 10-week summer intern from June 2, 2025, to August 8, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements for Organizations:

Must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for at least five years.

Located in Bexar County with a primary mission of providing arts programming.

Operate with a working Board of Directors, with 51% of members residing in Bexar County.

Demonstrate financial viability through IRS Form 990.

New Application Deadline: March 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Interested organizations are encouraged to carefully review the program guidelines and submit their applications before the deadline.

Apply Now

For questions, contact Education Project Coordinator, Grace Featherston at 210.223.3333 or Grace.Featherston@tobincenter.org

