2025 Bexar County Arts Internship Program Application Deadline Extended

The 2025 Bexar County Arts Internship Program application deadline has been extended, providing nonprofit arts organizations in Bexar County with additional time to apply for this impactful opportunity. In partnership with Bexar County, the Generation NEXT Education Initiative of The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is offering grants to support undergraduate summer internships in the arts sector.
This program provides fourteen selected arts organizations with a $4,400 grant to host a 10-week summer intern from June 2, 2025, to August 8, 2025.
Eligibility Requirements for Organizations:
New Application Deadline: March 3, 2025, at 5:00 PM
Interested organizations are encouraged to carefully review the program guidelines and submit their applications before the deadline.
For questions, contact Education Project Coordinator, Grace Featherston at 210.223.3333 or Grace.Featherston@tobincenter.org
