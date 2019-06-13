Wasatch Theatre Stages New Works By Utah Playwrights Collective

Wasatch Theatre Company (WTC) concludes 21st season with a new play festival featuring works by some of the most prominent local playwrights: Matthew Ivan Bennett, Rachel Bublitz, Nicholas Dunn, Jennifer Kokai, and Melissa Leilani Larson. The Page-to-Stage Festival runs from June 21-23 and 28-29, Friday-Sunday at The Gateway in the WTC Black Box. Tickets are $20 and on sale now at wasatchtheatre.org.

"WTC has done some iteration of Page-to-Stage every year for 19 years," said Nicholas Dunn, WTC artistic director. "That's quite a run of new short plays by local writers, brought to life by local actors and directors, playing on different themes, concepts and motifs for over two decades. It's a tradition we're proud to uphold."

The five plays in their year's production deal with poignant issues including sexuality, masculinity, recovery, jealousy, deniability, rebellion, scarcity, and vulnerability.

"When the time came to consider what this year's Page-to-Stage would be, I made what I felt was an easy pitch to the WTC Board: A co-production with the Utah Playwrights Collective," said Dunn. "The group is composed of writers I have long admired, and I count myself lucky to learn and practice my craft with them."





