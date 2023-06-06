Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now running at Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!



This rendition of the classic Roald Dahl story is the perfect combination of heart and spectacle, along with the kind of rich storytelling to which Tuacahn audiences have grown accustomed.



Leading the tour through this confectionary wonderland is none other than Willy Wonka himself, played by the energetic and enthusiastic Jonathan Wagner, who returns to Tuacahn after making a strong name for himself as the wild and crazy substitute music teacher Dewey Finn in Tuacahn’s 2021 production of School of Rock.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs through mid-October. Tickets and season packages are available now at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300.