Spotlight: JERSEY BOYS at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

They had a look, an attitude, and a sound like no other. Sure, they were born in Jersey. But they were made in America. Jersey Boys is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, and with an all-new PG-rated script, Jersey Boys features phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling.

When Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi met, they were just four New Jersey teens singing together under streetlamps, scraping for gigs and money in their working-class neighborhood. As the quartet rises to international stardom through a 40-year friendship, they celebrate the highs and endure the lows that come hand-in-hand with fame.

Enjoy electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

