Review: Hale Centre Theatre's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is Splashy Entertainment

Audiences can't help but be won over by the splashy, nostalgic entertainment of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN on Hale Centre Theatre's Centre Stage in Sandy.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, music and lyrics by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed) is based on the acclaimed 1952 film, which is widely considered one of the best movies of all time. Set at the advent of the "talking picture," silent film star Don Lockwood find himself needing to adapt to an entirely new world of musical movies. A difficult costar, Lina Lamont, and a blossoming romance with the feisty Kathy Seldon complicate the transition, leaving his career hanging in the balance.

David Paul Smith (double cast with Zack Wilson) as Don Lockwood, Debra Weed Hahn (double cast with Whitney Hatch) as Kathy Selden, and Alex King (double cast with Dale Hoopes) as Cosmo are effervescent triple threats.

And Erin Carlson (double cast with Elise Pearce) plays against type as Lina Lamont to splendid success.

Old Hollywood is winningly brought to life in this buoyant production from director/choreographer Dave Tinney. The traditional scenic design by Kacey Udy works well in its simplicity, lit up by the bright lights of Jaron Hermansen's lighting design and the just-as-bright costume design by Jenn Taylor.

The onstage projections are cute and technically well executed, but in some cases, such as animated splashes during the rainstorm, they can be a bit overwrought and distracting from immersion in the realism of the moment.

But, otherwise, that rainstorm is everything you could imagine it to be, with real water pouring down and splashing about in an exuberant, gleefully performed dance number that exemplifies all the best things about this show and production.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN plays through August 13, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.