Review: HAMILTON at the Eccles Theater is Stunningly Intricate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to the Eccles Theater is the national tour of the smash hit HAMILTON – an intricate piece of historical, theatrical storytelling that tautly weaves together complex language and stunning stage pictures with contemporary momentum.

HAMILTON (book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda) is the 11-time Tony-winning musical that has entered the zeitgeist of popular culture. It employs rap, hip-hop, R&B, pop, and musical theatre conventions in wholly new ways to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. It chronicles his rise to power and fall from grace, including his role in the American Revolution and his political and personal lives.

Much has been said about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opus, and what greater testament does it need than its widespread, avid fan base throughout the world. The dexterity and depth of the writing is extraordinary.

Understudies Alex Nicholson as Alexander Hamilton (normally played by Blaine Alden Krauss) and Josh Marin as Aaron Burr (normally played by Deon’te Goodman) did not miss a beat at the reviewed performance (which is something to be said about this show especially). They fully inhabited their characters with zeal and real emotion.

Lencia Kebede is a revelation as Angelica. Every look, word, and note shimmers and smolders with meaning. Her fellow Schuyler sisters Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama as Eliza and Milika Cherée as Peggy/Maria Reynolds are also magnetic performers.

Additional memorable characters include Paul Louis Lessard as King George III, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Kameron Richardson as George Washington, Lucas Hinds Babcock as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Eddie Ortega as Hercules Milligan/James Madison.

The ensemble as a whole deserves particular mention, as their incredible dancing and harmonies add significantly to nearly every sequence. The singular choreography by Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler is magnetic and pulsating as it shifts to fit the varying styles of the songs in a unique theatrical style while still maintaining a strong hip-hop identity.

The staging from Tony-winning director Thomas Kail is masterful. Like the show itself, it is sweeping in scope and but with an eye for detail that keeps the action intriguing. In constant motion, its fluidity is the perfect companion to the versatility of David Korins’ strikingly designed and weathered brick and lumber unit set, outfitted with a well utilized turntable, that tells the story in turn with both simplicity and complexity.

The lighting by Tony-winning designer Howell Binkley compensates for the sparseness of the set through its well-timed bold, shifting colors, and the costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell are elegant reminders of the historical period while maintaining sleek contemporary silhouettes. The sound design by Nevin Steinberg is not only artistically inventive but also incredibly crystal clear, which is especially important for such dense lyrics to be understood and appreciated.

HAMILTON will be remembered throughout the annals of musical theatre as a show that changed the trajectory of the art form. Those with a ticket to see this phenomenal production will always remember they had a seat in the room where it happened.

HAMILTON plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2024. Tickets are still available, and a lottery will also take place for each performance. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Joan Marcus.

Comments