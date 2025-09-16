Repertory Dance Theatre’s Ring Around the Rose to Present AFRICAN DRUMS in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) continues its 2024–2025 Ring Around the Rose series with African Drums! on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at just $5 through ArtTix.

Designed especially for children and families, this one-hour, wiggle-friendly show invites audiences on a joyful journey into the rhythms and traditions of West Africa. Through live drumming, traditional West African dance, and plenty of opportunities for audience participation, kids and adults alike will discover how rhythm and movement tell stories and celebrate culture. Audience members will even have the chance to try out drums themselves.

“African Drums is always one of the most popular shows in the Ring Around the Rose series,” said Lynne Larson, RDT's Executive/Artistic Co-Director. “The energy is contagious, and kids love being part of the action — whether they’re dancing in their seats or drumming on stage.”

Ticket Information

$7.50 per person

$30 for a family of four

Children age 2 and under admitted free

Season ticket bundles available for $5 per show when purchasing six or more performances

About Ring Around the Rose

Presented on the second Saturday of each month from September through May, RDT’s Ring Around the Rose series introduces children to the magic of live performance in a fun, informal setting where it’s okay to wiggle, giggle, and dance along. Each month features a different performing group, including theatre, breakdancing, Flamenco, and more.