Repertory Dance Theatre Celebrates 60th Anniversary Season with Bold New Works and Modern Dance

Repertory Dance Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Diamond Anniversary Season, celebrating 60 years of groundbreaking performance, community connection, and artistic innovation.

The season will feature five mainstage performances at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City, alongside community programs and education initiatives.

Season Lineup

MIGRATIONS

October 2–4, 2025

RDT opens the season with Migrations, an evening-length work by choreographer Zvi Gotheiner and composer Scott Killian. Inspired by bird migration and human displacement, the piece explores the complex relationship between nature, humanity, and survival.

OVATION

November 20–22, 2025

This mixed repertory concert features returning audience favorites Oktet: In Situ by Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Solfege by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, alongside a large-scale re-staging of Ryoanji by Jacque Lynn Bell in collaboration with Tanner Dance. The evening will also include two world premieres: a new commission by Norbert De La Cruz III and a new work by RDT Co-Director Nicholas Cendese.

EMERGE

January 9–10, 2026

Now in its 10th year, EMERGE showcases choreography by RDT dancers and artistic staff, in collaboration with local artists and dance companies from across Salt Lake City.

DIAMOND GALA

February 28, 2026

A special one-night event celebrating 60 years of RDT with live performance, food, alumni appearances, and an immersive archive installation at the Rose Wagner. The evening honors the company’s history while looking to its future.

ANTHOLOGY

April 23–25, 2026

The season finale bridges generations of modern dance with historic works by Helen Tamiris (Dance for Walt Whitman), Martha Graham (Dark Meadow Suite), José Limón (Concerto Grosso), and Soaring by Ruth St. Denis & Doris Humphrey.

Ticketing and Access

RDT continues its tiered ticket pricing model, offering three levels:

Arts Champion ($51) – supports educational outreach and commissions

Arts Supporter ($34.50) – sustains artistic excellence

Arts Enthusiast ($16.50) – ensures accessibility for students and seniors

Season subscriptions are now available starting at $48, with single tickets on sale beginning August 1.

Community Programs

In addition to its mainstage season, RDT will continue its long-running outreach efforts:

Ring Around the Rose: a monthly family series entering its 28th year

LINK Performance Series: spotlighting emerging local dance voices

RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway: offering adult classes across genres

Founded in 1966, Repertory Dance Theatre remains a cornerstone of Utah’s cultural landscape and a national leader in modern dance preservation and innovation.

