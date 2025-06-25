Repertory Dance Theatre Celebrates 60th Anniversary Season with Bold New Works and Modern Dance

The 2025–2026 Diamond Season includes new commissions, archival re-stagings, and a landmark gala event in Salt Lake City.
Repertory Dance Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Diamond Anniversary Season, celebrating 60 years of groundbreaking performance, community connection, and artistic innovation.
The season will feature five mainstage performances at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City, alongside community programs and education initiatives.
October 2–4, 2025
RDT opens the season with Migrations, an evening-length work by choreographer Zvi Gotheiner and composer Scott Killian. Inspired by bird migration and human displacement, the piece explores the complex relationship between nature, humanity, and survival.
November 20–22, 2025
This mixed repertory concert features returning audience favorites Oktet: In Situ by Katarzyna Skarpetowska and Solfege by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, alongside a large-scale re-staging of Ryoanji by Jacque Lynn Bell in collaboration with Tanner Dance. The evening will also include two world premieres: a new commission by Norbert De La Cruz III and a new work by RDT Co-Director Nicholas Cendese.
January 9–10, 2026
Now in its 10th year, EMERGE showcases choreography by RDT dancers and artistic staff, in collaboration with local artists and dance companies from across Salt Lake City.
February 28, 2026
A special one-night event celebrating 60 years of RDT with live performance, food, alumni appearances, and an immersive archive installation at the Rose Wagner. The evening honors the company’s history while looking to its future.
April 23–25, 2026
The season finale bridges generations of modern dance with historic works by Helen Tamiris (Dance for Walt Whitman), Martha Graham (Dark Meadow Suite), José Limón (Concerto Grosso), and Soaring by Ruth St. Denis & Doris Humphrey.
RDT continues its tiered ticket pricing model, offering three levels:
Arts Champion ($51) – supports educational outreach and commissions
Arts Supporter ($34.50) – sustains artistic excellence
Arts Enthusiast ($16.50) – ensures accessibility for students and seniors
Season subscriptions are now available starting at $48, with single tickets on sale beginning August 1.
In addition to its mainstage season, RDT will continue its long-running outreach efforts:
Ring Around the Rose: a monthly family series entering its 28th year
LINK Performance Series: spotlighting emerging local dance voices
RDT’s Dance Center on Broadway: offering adult classes across genres
Founded in 1966, Repertory Dance Theatre remains a cornerstone of Utah’s cultural landscape and a national leader in modern dance preservation and innovation.
More info: www.rdtutah.org
