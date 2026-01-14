RDT’S RING AROUND THE ROSE To Feature THE LITTLE MERMAID In February

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertory Dance Theatre will present a new installment of its Ring Around the Rose series featuring a debut appearance by JAKS Theatre Company on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The performance will take place at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Designed for children and families, the one-hour, wiggle-friendly program will include musical theatre excerpts inspired by The Little Mermaid, using song and storytelling to introduce young audiences to live performance in a relaxed setting. The presentation marks JAKS Theatre Company’s first appearance in the Ring Around the Rose series.

Repertory Dance Theatre Executive and Artistic Co-Director Lynne Larson said the organization is pleased to welcome JAKS Theatre Company to the program, noting that the series is specifically created to engage children and families while highlighting young performers and local arts organizations.

Ring Around the Rose performances encourage audience participation and movement, allowing children to engage with the performance in an informal environment.

Tickets are priced at $6 per person or $20 for a family of four, plus fees. Children ages two and under are admitted free.

Presented on the second Saturday of each month from September through May, Ring Around the Rose features rotating local performing arts groups and introduces young audiences to dance, music, theatre, and cultural traditions.