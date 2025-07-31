Photos: NEWSIES The Musical At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tuacahn Amphitheatre is presenting Newsies The Broadway Musical as part of its 2025 outdoor summer season, running now through October 24. The high-energy production brings to life the inspiring true story of young newsboys fighting for justice in turn-of-the-century New York. Check out photos of the production!

Set against the stunning red rock backdrop of Tuacahn’s outdoor stage, Newsies follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic young leader who organizes a strike after powerful publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Packed with unforgettable anthems like “Seize the Day” and “Carrying the Banner,” the show celebrates courage, friendship, and the power of youth-led change.

The production is directed by Sarah Hartmann, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer and music supervision and direction by Christopher Babbage. Featuring a cast of young performers, bold choreography, and rousing ensemble numbers, Newsies offers an electrifying night of theatre suitable for audiences ages 3 and up.

Performances run through October 24 at Tuacahn’s Outdoor Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah.

Photo Credit: Tuacahn Amphitheatre



NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

NEWSIES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre