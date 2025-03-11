Pasek & Paul’s DOGFIGHT is Sentinel Theatre’s Inaugural Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sentinel Theatre, a newly established 501c3 non-profit organization, will present its inaugural production, DOGFIGHT, from April 4 through 12 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork, Utah. From the creators of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and DEAR EVAN HANSEN, this new musical tells the romantic and heartbreaking story of a Marine on the eve of his deployment and the awkward and idealistic waitress who changes his life.

Directed by Andrew Jefferies and music directed by Chari Bennett, the production features a live band and stars Adam Moore as Eddie Birdlace and Alison Gordon as Rose Fenny. Tickets (general admission $25, students $20) are now available at www.sentineltheatre.org/tickets.

“We chose to produce DOGFIGHT because it contains some of the most exciting music and beautifully complex characters in musical theatre history,” said Jefferies. “Due to its mature themes, it is rarely performed in Utah, but we believe this is a story worth taking the risk for. This is a story of humanity's duality, and how opposites can give way to each other – past and present, brutality and compassion, confidence and awkwardness, war and peace, Eddie and Rose.”

DOGFIGHT (music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Peter Duchan), is based on the 1991 film. It premiered off Broadway in 2012 with the original cast led by Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez.

Sentinel Theatre’s mission is to provide artists and audiences with a wide range of professional theatrical experiences to nurture talent, foster empathy, and expand our community's worldview. The theatre company was founded in 2024 by Bennett and Jefferies, two Utah theatre professionals with a passion for storytelling and providing opportunities to local artists.

Chari Bennett is an accomplished producer, music director, sound designer, and voice teacher with multiple decades of experience. Before moving to Utah, she worked extensively in the Seattle theatre community – including co-founding a theatre company there. Some of her favorite recent credits include ANASTASIA and THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), and LES MISERABLES (American Leadership Academy).

Andrew Jefferies has worked throughout Northern Utah over the last decade as a director, producer, and actor. His work is centered around building compassion and challenging the way stories are classically told. His favorite credits include ANASTASIA and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Timpanogos Arts Foundation), SWEENEY TODD (Empress Theatre), and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and ORDINARY DAYS (Covey Center for the Arts).

Photo Credit: Jane Smith, Smithfield Photography

Comments