MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE! Comes To Morrison Center

The all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour is coming to Boise! Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world's greatest - and only - movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. The all-new LIVE show will feature never-before-screened film Circus of Horrors!



This is the last chance to see Joel as he celebrates his final live tour performing the unique comedic art form he created. The exhilarating, nonstop, rapid-fire hilarity is brimming with hundreds of jokes riffed on a "So-Bad-It's-Good" feature film, plus spirited sketches and songs that turn the stage into a circus-themed party.

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM Tickets start at $22.50 Price does not include applicable fees This presale is an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public. Presale tickets are available online only. More seating may become available during the public on sale. BUY NOW Promotional Code: CIRCUS (On the purchase page, enter the code in the box that says "Offer Code") Public on sale: Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM





