MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Will Be Presented By On Pitch Performing Arts

Much Ado About Nothing plays at On Pitch Performing Arts April 30th-May 8th, 2021.

Much Ado About Nothing is a comedic play by William Shakespeare about misunderstandings, love and deception.

Benedict and Beatrice are tricked into confessing their love for each other, and Claudio is tricked into rejecting Hero at the altar on the erroneous belief that she has been unfaithful. At the end, Benedict and Beatrice join forces to set things right, and the others join in a dance celebrating the marriages of the two couples.

This particular production takes place during the 1920's and features a talented cast of actors, dancers and vocalists.

Rachel Holdaway, a familiar face at OPPA! is the production's director. She says that "Much Ado About Nothing is easily the most accessible Shakespeare play-even if you're not a fan of Shakespeare, you'll love this production! The cast is amazingly talented and have come together to create a hilarious and touching show."

Other production team members include Josh Rice as Sound Designer, Marcee Ludlow as Lighting and Scenic Designer and Stacey Haslam as Costume Designer. Brandon Stauffer also serves as Executive Director.

OPPA! Follows all phase guidelines that are current for Davis County. In accordance with the current Utah/Davis County guidelines, all patrons watching a show at OPPA! MUST wear a mask.

