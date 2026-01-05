Hart Theater Company To Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Salt Lake City

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hart Theater Company will present The Last Five Years from January 8 through January 18, 2026, in the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

Performances will take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday performances at 4:00 p.m. An additional performance is scheduled for Monday, January 12, at 7:30 p.m.

The production is directed by Morag Shepherd with music direction by Anthony Thomas Buck. The cast features Diego Rodriguez as Jamie and Becca Lichfield as Cathy.

Written by Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years is a two-person musical that examines the rise and dissolution of a marriage through a non-linear structure. Set in New York City, the story follows Jamie, a novelist experiencing rapid professional success, and Cathy, an actress struggling to establish her career, as their ambitions and relationship come into conflict.

The musical unfolds across two opposing timelines. Jamie’s story moves forward chronologically from the couple’s first meeting to the end of the marriage, while Cathy’s journey begins with the breakup and moves backward to their initial romance. The characters share the stage only once, during the wedding song “The Next Ten Minutes.”

Originally premiering in 2001 and inspired by Brown’s own divorce, The Last Five Years has become a modern musical theatre staple. The show made its Broadway debut in 2025, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

Hart Theater Company’s staging follows the company’s recent production of Next to Normal, presented in March 2025.