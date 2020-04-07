Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Streaming Online

"Real isn't how you are made, but it's something that happens to you." Based on the classic, award-winning children's book by Margery Williams, our world premiere production of The Velveteen Rabbit follows the journey of a toy rabbit on its quest to becoming real. As a gift to a young boy, the Velveteen Rabbit lives in a nursery surrounded by modern, mechanical toys. The rabbit is made to feel plain, but soon learns that there is much more to being "real" than outward appearances.

With a score by David Paul Smith and script by David Paul Smith, Brittni Smith, and Chase Ramsay, and direction and choreography by David Paul Smith, The Velveteen Rabbit had it's world premiere on our stage in 2018! Called a "bright, cheery success!", The Velveteen Rabbit is the perfect addition to anyone's Easter tradition, and we are thrilled to offer this updated version from our archive as our next installment in the Hale@Home series!

The Velveteen Rabbit will stream online from April 10th-13th, available anytime between 10am and 10pm MST. Tickets are $5 per viewer and available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/583



You will receive an email no later than one day before your purchased performance with instructions and a password to access the stream. You will receive the email at 10am for same day purchases.





Production Team

Director - David Paul Smith

Music Director and Choreographer - David Paul Smith

Production Stage Manager - Finn Nottingham

Costume Design - Tami Crandall

Hair and Makeup Design - Laura Bikman

Scenic Design - Cole McClure, Bobby Swenson

Lighting Design - Ryan Fallis

Camera Operators - David Paul Smith, Wade Robert Johnson

Streaming Engineer - Troy Anderson

Film & Sound Editing - Cole McClure, David Paul Smith, Wade Robert Johnson

Web Development - Stephen Godfrey

Web and Playbill Design - Red Rider Creative





The Cast

The Velveteen Rabbit Scout Smith The Narrator Joseph Paul Branca The Boy Will Smith Nana Bailee Morris Skin Horse/Doctor Cody Hale Mouse/Fairy Kelly Coombs Soldier/Fluffy Cole McClure Train/Floppy Wade Robert Johnson









Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You