Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Streaming Online
"Real isn't how you are made, but it's something that happens to you." Based on the classic, award-winning children's book by Margery Williams, our world premiere production of The Velveteen Rabbit follows the journey of a toy rabbit on its quest to becoming real. As a gift to a young boy, the Velveteen Rabbit lives in a nursery surrounded by modern, mechanical toys. The rabbit is made to feel plain, but soon learns that there is much more to being "real" than outward appearances.
With a score by David Paul Smith and script by David Paul Smith, Brittni Smith, and Chase Ramsay, and direction and choreography by David Paul Smith, The Velveteen Rabbit had it's world premiere on our stage in 2018! Called a "bright, cheery success!", The Velveteen Rabbit is the perfect addition to anyone's Easter tradition, and we are thrilled to offer this updated version from our archive as our next installment in the Hale@Home series!
The Velveteen Rabbit will stream online from April 10th-13th, available anytime between 10am and 10pm MST. Tickets are $5 per viewer and available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/583
You will receive an email no later than one day before your purchased performance with instructions and a password to access the stream. You will receive the email at 10am for same day purchases.
Production Team
Director - David Paul Smith
Music Director and Choreographer - David Paul Smith
Production Stage Manager - Finn Nottingham
Costume Design - Tami Crandall
Hair and Makeup Design - Laura Bikman
Scenic Design - Cole McClure, Bobby Swenson
Lighting Design - Ryan Fallis
Camera Operators - David Paul Smith, Wade Robert Johnson
Streaming Engineer - Troy Anderson
Film & Sound Editing - Cole McClure, David Paul Smith, Wade Robert Johnson
Web Development - Stephen Godfrey
Web and Playbill Design - Red Rider Creative
The Cast
|
The Velveteen Rabbit
|
Scout Smith
|
The Narrator
|
Joseph Paul Branca
|
The Boy
|
Nana
|
Bailee Morris
|
Skin Horse/Doctor
|
Cody Hale
|
Mouse/Fairy
|
Soldier/Fluffy
|
Cole McClure
|
Train/Floppy
|
Wade Robert Johnson