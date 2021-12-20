Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; LES MISERABLES Leads Best Musical

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 15%

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 14%

Megan Call - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 14%

Dave Tinney - GUYS AND DOLLS - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Addison Welch - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Keenon Hooks - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Marilyn Montgomery - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 5%

Heather Sessions - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 4%

Aaron Ford - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Ashley Gardner Carlson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 3%

Robbie Roby - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Jennifer Hill-Barlow - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Peggy Hickey - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Sunny Simkins - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Ashley Gardner Carlson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Ismael Arrieta, Abrea Delgrosso - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

Marilyn Montgomery - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Mara Newbery Greer - ANNIE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Peggy Hickey - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Makenna Hague - SHE LOVES ME - West Valley Arts 1%

Meg Flinders - MAD LIBS LIVE! THE MUSICAL - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Bailee DeYoung - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Lindsey Folkman - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Zhu - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Kelsey Nichols - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 8%

Rachael Lindsay - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 8%

Bill Black - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Bill Black - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Karin Simonson Kopischke - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Joy Zhu - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Lauren T. Roark - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Kierstin Gibbs - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Ryan Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Laurie Oswald - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Stephanie Bruckman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Whitley Osborn Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 2%

David Kay Mickelsen - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Dennis Wright - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Leon Wiebers - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Raquel Adorno - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Dvorah Governale - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Karin Simonson Kopischke - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kelsey Anne Nichols - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 2%

MaryAnn Hill - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Kennedy Miller - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Tammis Boam - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Jennie Westfall - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Ziegfeld Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 16%

Kate Rufener - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 14%

Dave Tinney - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

John Sweeney - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 9%

Danny Inkley - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Brighton Sloan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 7%

Jared Haddock - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Emily Wadley - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Caleb Parry - BRIGHT STAR - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

Oyoyo Bonner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 2%

Shelby Ferrin - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Scott S. Anderson - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Larry Raben - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Jansen Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jennifer Hill-Barlow - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 1%

Julie Bonifay - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Derek Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 1%

Neal C. Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Rodger Sorenson - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

DeLayne Dayton - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Michael Heitzman - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Chase Ramsey - TARZAN: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Jon Liddiard - MAD LIBS LIVE! THE MUSICAL - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Shelby Ferrin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 20%

Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Vincent J. Cardinal - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%

Cameron Knight - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%

Britannia Howe - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Barta Heiner - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

Tasia A. Jones - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Ben Henderson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 5%

Hugh Hanson - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Kent Thompson - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Henry Ballesteros - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Crystal Myler, Shaunna Thompson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

M. Chase Grant - ROMEO AND JULIET - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 15%

Colin Skip Wilson - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

Graham Whipple - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 8%

Michael Gray - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 8%

William C. Kirkham - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 8%

Michael Gilliam - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Darren Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

William C. Kirkham - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Cory Pattak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Donna Ruzika - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Jaron Hermansen - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Michael Gilliam - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Derek Walden - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Gray - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Dean Bressler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Pickleville Playhouse 2%

Paul Black - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Joseph Governale - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Jaron Hermansen - FOOTLOOSE - West Valley Arts 2%

Ryan Fallis - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Chris Olson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Derek Walden - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Michael Gilliam - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Nathan W. Scheuer - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Joseph Governale - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Jordan Fowler - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 20%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 19%

SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 10%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 8%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 3%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

MAD LIBS LIVE! THE MUSICAL - Creekside Theatre Fest 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Kacherian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 10%

Casey Elliott - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Maddie Harding - MAMMA MIA! - Clearfield Community Arts 6%

Kevin Justin Bigler - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Ezekiel Andrew - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Rhett Guter - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Adam Dietlein - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Aaron Galligan-Stierle - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Cecilia Iole - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

J. Michael Bailey - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 3%

Matt Taylor - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Casey Matern - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 2%

Daysha Lassiter - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - West Valley Arts 2%

Russ Maxfield - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Daria Pilar Redus - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Raven Flowers - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Melinda Pfundstein - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Craig Williams - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Dianna Graham - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 1%

McKenna Kay Jensen - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Anya Young Wilson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Abigail Ford - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Lucas Charon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 1%

Jordyn Aspyn - BRIGHT STAR - The Ziegfeld Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 17%

Aidan O'Reilly - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

Andrew Plinio - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Shaunna Thompson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 5%

Charlotte Munson - ALABASTER - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

Michael Doherty - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Melinda Pfundstein - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Afua Busia - INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Katherine Tietjen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Meish Roundy - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Kate Williams - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Dave Hill - THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jayne Luke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Laura Strong - THE SECRET GARDEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Mitch Daley - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Constance V. Swain - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Donovan Crane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Katie Drake - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Josh Curtis - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Marinda Maxfield - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Rene Thornton Jr. - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Danforth Comins - PERICLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Colton Ward - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Ziegfeld Theater 1%

Jasmine Bracey - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Mitch Delay - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 22%

RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 15%

THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 15%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 15%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

THE RAINMAKER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kacey Udy - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 11%

Apollo Mark Weaver - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 9%

Jo Winiarksi - RAGTIME - Utah Shakespeare Festival 9%

Jason Baldwin - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 7%

Madeline Ashton - DADDY LONG LEGS - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

Darren Maxfield, Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Adam Koch - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

Kacey Udy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Joshua Roberts - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Jo Winiarski - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Henry Ballesteros - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

Ricky Parkinson - THE MUSIC MAN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Brad Shelton - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Stephen Jones - CYMBELINE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Cole McClure, Bobby Swenson - EMMA - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Paul Black - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

James B. Parker - SHE LOVES ME - West Valley Arts 1%

Shawn Herrera - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Jason Baldwin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Bobby Swenson - THE 39 STEPS - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Brian Hadfield - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Brian Hadfield - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Shawn Herrera - TARZAN: THE MUSICAL - SCERA Center for the Arts 1%

Ron Nelson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%