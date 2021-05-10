Casting Announced for ANNIE and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Crystal Kellogg (Broadway's Finding Neverland), Nathaniel Hackmann (Broadway's Les Misérables) and Terra C. MacLeod (Broadway's Chicago and The Lizzy Maguire Movie) head Tuacahn Amphitheatre's 2021 season. For the 25th anniversary season, Tuacahn is producing their biggest season ever with Popular Productions Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Annie. Later in the season, Tuacahn will present School of Rock and a new iteration of Jack Murphy and Frank Wildhorn's The Count of Monte Cristo.

To complete the company, Kellogg, Hackmann and MacLeod are joined by: Ashley Agrusa (The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical), Ellee Anderson, Blaire Baker (Beauty and the Beast), Nichole Beeks, Derek Brazeau, Richard Bulda, Bryan Dobson, Todd Dubail (Jersey boys), Regan Featherstone, Briana Gantsweg (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Ari Glauser, Michael Scott Harris, Benjamin Howes (Broadway's Mary Poppins), Evin Johnson (Rudolph), Randal Keith (Broadway's Les Misérables), Mallory King, Drew Lake, Victoria Madden, Alexandra Melrose (Les Miserables), Riley Moore, Brayden Morgan, Rachel Perlman (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Elliot Peterson, Mindy Smoot Robbins (Les Misérables), Lindsay Roginski (Broadway's Chicago), Audrey Biehl Simmons, Brayden Singley, Phillip Taratula, Christopher Tipps, Kyle Vaughn (All Shook Up!), Jadon Webster, Richard Westfahl, Scott Whipple and Jessica White. Our youth cast is led by Lydia Ricks (Tuacahn's Matilda) in the title role of Annie and she is joined by Charley Balser, Maryn Christensen, Miridyan Clements, Harper Griffith, Sloane Griffith, Angelina Kirchhausen, Laurel Knell, Camiron Koch, Taylee Mortensen, Emma Jo Neilsen, Anna Robbins, Heidi Swan Robbins, Jacey Lee Robbins, Mylee Robbins, Zora Jane Roberts, Layla Grace Robison, Parlee Verlyn Stout, Charlie Stover, Lilly Mae Stover, Hudson Sullivan, Abby Terry, Madilyn Terry, and Rosalind Woolley.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast opens May 22nd and is directed Michael Heitzman and choreographed by Robbie Roby. The principal cast is led by Crystal Kellogg as (Belle) and Nathaniel Hackmann as (Beast). They are supported by Benjamin Howes (Lumiere), Phillip Taratula (Cogsworth), Todd Dubail (Gaston), Elliot Peterson (Lefou), Bryan Dobson (Maurice), Alexandra Melrose (Mrs. Potts), Mallory King (Babette), Charlie Stover (Chip), Michael Scott Harris (Monsieur D'Arque) and Terra C. MacLeod as (Madame de la Grande Bouche).

Annie opens May 21st and is directed and choreographed by Mara Newbery Greer (Sound of Music, Shrek) and is associate directed and choreographed by Rachel Perlman. Principal casting includes Lydia Ricks (Annie), Michael Scott Harris (Oliver Warbucks), Mindy Smoot Robbins (Grace Farrell), Todd Dubail (Rooster Hannigan), Mallory King (Lily St. Regis), Bryan Dobson (F.D.R), Harper Griffith

(Molly), Madilyn Terry (Pepper), Lilly Mae Stover (Duffy), Sloane Griffith (July), Laurel Knell (Tessie) and Anna Robbins (Kate) with Terra C. MacLeod as (Miss Hannigan).

The stage management team consists of Monica Dickhens, A.J. Sullivan, Holley Housewright, Hannah Morris and Brendan Woods.

The music supervisor for the season is Christopher Babbage (Sister Act). He is also music directing Annie. Our music director for Disney's Beauty and the Beast is Bryson Baumgartel. They are both supported by Daniel Mollett as the assistant musical director.

Opening June 19th at the Indoor Hafen Theatre, Million Dollar Quartet helmed by Keith Andrews. Casting TBD.

Tuacahn is proud to bring back live, professional theatre to the Greater Zion area. Come immerse yourself in Utah's largest professional theater and learn why the only way to describe it is 'unforgettable.'